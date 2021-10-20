The South Portland Public Library is holding a series of A Matter of Balance workshops to help those concerned about their balance and falling.

The workshops will include instruction on changes to make at home to reduce the risk of falls along with exercises to increase strength and balance.

Workshops will be held in the library at 482 Broadway on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1-3 p.m. through Nov. 15.

Participants will be required to wear masks and be fully vaccinated. Preregistration is required. To register and learn more about the workshops, call 396-6578.

