WINDHAM – Jonathan Douglas Glidden, 58, a devoted husband, father, brother, and son, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2021, with family by his side, after a courageous fight against esophageal cancer. Born Feb. 2, 1963, in Lincoln to Rena and Vaughn Glidden, where he lived until graduation from high school.

Jon was married to Brenda Sibley and spent many years together until her passing due to sickness. He later met and married James Beaulieu and lived happily through his final days.

A 1981 graduate of Mattanawcook Academy, Jon followed his passion and graduated in 2003 from the Spa Technical Institute as a massage therapist.

Between 1984-2003, Jon worked at Fairchild Semiconductor in the Fab and later as a training specialist. In 2004, he started Jonathan Douglas Salon in Greater Portland where it continues to be one of Maine’s premiere salons today.

Jonathan loved to spend vacation with his loved ones and close friends going on cruises or spending time in the Florida sun. Those who knew him, were treated to constant laughter and jokes and someone who would do anything for them.

Through his final months of battling cancer, Jonathan remained positive, hopeful, kept focusing on helping others and continued to look to the future.

Jonathan is predeceased by his wife, Brenda Sibley; his father, Vaughn Glidden, stepfather, Vincent Rush; and grandchild, Linc.

He is survived by his husband, James Beaulieu; daughters Effie Harding Moody and Katherine Murphy Gilson; mother, Rena Glidden Rush; brother Stephen Glidden, sister-in-law Sandra Sibley, brother-in-law Abe Sibley, sister-in-law and spiritual connection, Monique Beaulieu; and mother-in-law, Dolores Lavallee.

Effie’s family includes husband Mathew, children, Madalynne, McKenzee, Mathew, Xander, Bodhi, Kilaynea, Whyatt, Laeklin, and Cashdon. Katherine’s family includes husband Justin, son Dawson.

Stephen’s family includes wife Holly, daughter Sara and husband Jason, son Seth and wife Stephanie.

Monique’s family includes son Michael Weaver and daughter Tristian Weaver.

Jonathan’s best friend since grade school, Scott Archer and his husband Troy Pinkham, was with him for all major events in his life providing love and support. His close friend, John Gordon, provided his sanctuary in Florida. His dear friend, Charlotte Henkel, was his laughter buddy throughout his life.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

A burial service will be held in Burlington Cemetery at a later date.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Jonathan’s online guest book.

Because of the wonderful care Jonathan and his

family received at the

Gosnell House, the family would appreciate any donations to go to the

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Online gifts can be done at the following link:

https://hsm46624.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298

Mail in gifts can be sent to the following address:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough ME 04074

