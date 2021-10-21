STUART, Fla. – Vivian Lorraine Kozlowski, 76, of Stuart, Fla. died Sept. 18, 2021.She was born Oct. 8, 1944 in Sanford, lived in Old Orchard and Saco most of her life and has since been living in Stuart, Fla. since 2014.She was a secretary, loved and cared for many wonderful babies, and was the caregiver for her mother for seven years, right up until she passed.Vivian is survived by her mother, Lorraine Beaulieu; sisters Elizabeth Hart, Jo Ayotte and husband Renald Ayotte, Theresa Wellborn and husband Bart Wellborn; two grandchildren, Jacob Braker and Zachary Braker; and several nieces, nephews; and extended family; and many friends.The lives of all those close to Vivian, near and far, will never be the same.She was predeceased by her father, Walter Beaulieu; brother, Lionel Beaulieu, sister, Michelle Egan; daughter, Kristine Braker and son, Todd Kozlowski.A graveside memorial will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

