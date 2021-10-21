WISCASSET — A Boothbay woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash earlier this month in Edgecomb that killed a Jefferson girl, according to officials.

Sally Monroe, 30, was arrested Wednesday in Boothbay on a charge of furnishing or allowing consumption of liquor by certain persons prohibited, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office showed Paris Pierpont, 17, had consumed liquor at Monroe’s home — with Monroe’s knowledge — before the deadly crash shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 10 on River Road in Edgecomb.

Officials said Pierpont was driving north on River Road, which is hilly, curvy and bounded by thick woods in places, when she crossed into the southbound lane and struck a utility pole and tree.

Pierpont was the only person inside the vehicle. While the air bags in the 1998 Volkswagen Beetle deployed, police said Pierpont was not wearing a seat belt.

Monroe has been released on $1,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled to appear Dec. 16 at Wiscasset District Court, police said.

Police said Thursday they were still investigating the crash and asked that anyone with information contact Detective Terry Michaud at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 207-882-7332 or by using the anonymous TIP411 line by texting the keyword LTIP to 847411.

