Join the Kennebunk Land Trust for an educational Forestry Walk on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. The walk will take place at Mousam River Wildlife, a 38-acre preserve located in the heart of downtown Kennebunk. Maine district forester, Oliver Markewicz, and local forester, Alex Peacock, will highlight elements of this mixed conifer forest. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about trees and tree ID. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. The KLT Corporate Principal Sponsor is Kennebunk Savings.

RSVP is required, go to: https://kennebunklandtrust.org/event/october-forest-walk-with-maine-district-forester-mousam-river-wildlife-sanctuary/

KLT is a nonprofit, membership-driven land trust that has protected over 3,400 acres of land since its founding in 1972. Learn more or become a member at www.kennebunklandtrust.org

Directions: From Route 1 in Kennebunk, turn onto Water Street and proceed .30 miles to the parking lot on the left side of Water Street, directly after the Kennebunk Treatment Plant’s Administrative Building. KLT parking spaces are identified with a white sign and green letters. The trailhead is approximately 100 feet further down Water Street on the left.