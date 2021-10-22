CAPE ELIZABETH – Darcy (Record) Landry, beloved mother, grandmother, and companion, passed away on Oct. 18, 2021 at the Pinnacle Nursing Home in South Portland. She was 75 years old.

Darcy is remembered by friends and family for her sense of humor and devilishly sharp wit. Her laugh was loud and joyous, and she was loved very deeply by her close family.

Darcy was born on July 9, 1946, in Albuquerque, N.M.. to mother Barbara Record and father Richard Record, an Air Force mechanic. She spent much of her early childhood on Air Force bases in New Mexico, Texas, Florida, and England. When she was 14, her father retired from the military and her family settled in Auburn where she graduated from Edward Little High School. While at Edward Little High School, she was voted most “Happy Go Lucky” of the senior class of 1964.

Darcy earned an RN from the School of Nursing at Mercy Hospital in Portland in 1968 where she later worked as a staff nurse. Her career as a registered nurse would include positions in various healthcare environments including Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Westwood Lodge in Westwood, Mass. and Clover Hospital in Auburn.

During her early years in Boston, Darcy enjoyed working in local theater, maintaining an active role in the local anti-nuclear protest organization, and volunteering for Father Robert Drinan’s congressional campaign. In the years that followed, she would focus on raising her children before eventually moving back to Maine.

Darcy is preceded in death by her father, Richard, and mother, Barbara.

She is survived by her son, Jason Landry of Somerville, Mass., her daughter, Katherine Godin; and grandchildren Emeline, Charlie, and Marielle, of Amherst, N.H.; and her longtime partner, Bill Huston of South Portland.

Services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her name to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland at https://arlgp.org/make-a-gift/donate/.

Guest Book