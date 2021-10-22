Robert “Bob” Marley Zimmerman 1941 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Robert “Bob” Marley Zimmerman, 80, died Saturday Oct. 16, 2021 at The Highlands in Topsham from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. Bob was born on June 20, 1941 in Guilford to Robert and Virginia (Moulton) Zimmerman. At the age of 6, Bob’s father died in a tragic drowning accident, and this had a profound effect on Bob’s life. Bob graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a degree in Civil Engineering. He started at Pratt and Whitney in Hartford Conn., but he spent most of his engineering career at the Maine Department of Transportation. He was the resident engineer for many bridge construction projects around the state. His favorite project, though, was the rebuilding of the historic Lowes Covered Bridge in Guilford, which was built in 1857 and was washed away by the flood of April 1, 1987. The replacement bridge was built at a nearby DOT lot and then moved into place – an event that is still remembered by many in the community. Bob personally arranged for the creation and placement of a sign on the bridge, and he was fond of taking visitors to see the bridge, which was patterned after the original one. Bob was modest and often did good deeds anonymously and without recognition. Although he served in the United States Army for several years, he never drew attention to that, preferring that the veterans who had performed more hazardous duty be properly recognized for the sacrifices they made. Bob understated his military service by referring to his posting in Germany as an opportunity to visit beer halls and do some amazing skiing. Bob married Linda Stone Zimmerman on Sept. 9, 1967 and they lived 52 happy years together until her death in January 2020. For many of those years, they lived in their home on Piper Pond in Abbot, where their children, grandchildren and others developed fond memories of swimming, fishing, canoeing, catching frogs, listening to loons, sitting on the deck, and watching sunsets. Bob especially enjoyed his Boston Whaler, and the rowboat he named Mollyanna in honor of his two granddaughters. Bob and Linda loved to travel and went on many adventures together. Every April they traveled to the same condominium in Venice, Florida, where they made lifetime friends. Bob loved motorcycles, acquiring his first from his son-in-law – a 1984 Honda Sabre. Bob joined an on-line motorcycle group of other Honda owners and it became a big part of his life, so much so that Linda decided to learn to ride so that she and Bob could do this together. Through the group, Bob and Linda made friends from all over (and outside) the United States. Every Labor Day, Bob and Linda hosted an event called NOE, which stood for North of Everywhere. Members of the group came together for a weekend (or, for some members, an entire week) of motorcycle riding, maintenance, talking, and eating (including what Linda referred to as a lobster feed). These weekends were among the best of times for Bob and Linda. Bob was a member of the Abner Wade Lodge, a Masonic lodge in Guilford or “hummy gummy” as he told the children it was called. Bob was a member of the Guilford United Methodist Church, where he serving as a trustee, helped to maintain the parsonage, and did many church improvement projects, too many to count! In addition to Linda, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Ronald. Bob is survived by his son, Jeffrey Zimmerman and his wife, Tracy, and their daughter, Anna; his daughter, Sheri Taub and her husband, Chris, and their children, Emmet and Molly; and his sisters Jane Bullard and Suzanne Fortier; as well as many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Bob’s grandchildren were very dear to him, and he greatly enjoyed spending time with them, attending their sporting events, and sharing in their accomplishments. Bob spent his final months at the Governor King Unit at The Highlands in Topsham to be closer to his daughter and her family. His true home was Piper Pond, though, and not a day went by that he did not miss living there. At The Highlands, Bob received not only exceptional care, but also a fair amount of spoiling. The family would like to extend a special thanks to The Highlands staff for the patience, respect, and love they showed to Bob and his family. They will never be forgotten. There will be no immediate service. Instead, there will be a celebration of Bob’s life in the spring at Piper Pond. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family asks that you consider making a donation to the Guilford United Methodist Church P.O. Box 267 Guilford, ME 04443 to support its stained-glass window restoration project.

