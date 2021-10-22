BIDDEFORD — South Street Village LLC and the Maine Forest Service of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry have entered an administrative settlement, resolving a logging violation on property it owns in Biddeford.

South Street Village LLC agreed to pay a $30,000 civil penalty for the violation, of which $24,000 is being directed to the Community Forest Fund as a Supplemental Environmental Project used to support urban and community forestry programs in York County according to the MFS. South Street Village LLC also agreed they would not sell, offer for sale, or otherwise convey any portion of the property until August 2022, the MFS said in a news release.

The MFS determined that timber harvesting activities in 2018 and 2019 created a clear-cut greater than 75 acres without first preparing the required site-specific harvest plan for clear-cuts of this size. The landowner failed to submit a written harvest plan to the MFS for approval prior to the creation of the clear-cut, and the MFS determined that it lacked the required separation zone for clear-cuts greater than 75 acres.

“The landowner was cooperative and took full responsibility for the violation,” said Adam Cates, MFS regional enforcement coordinator. “Although the landowner did not intend to create a clear-cut, this situation emphasizes the importance of understanding MFS rules and regulations prior to timber harvesting.”

