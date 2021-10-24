PORTLAND – Edward “Eddie” Walsh lost his battle with addiction on Oct. 20, 2021. His courage to face his disease with an open and honest mind helped him achieve several periods of sobriety throughout the years. He never gave up, even when facing setbacks. Despite the tremendous support from family, friends, and the recovery community, this powerful disease ultimately took his life.Eddie was born on Jan. 1, 1993 in Portland. Growing up with two older sisters, Eddie was quick to assume his role as “entertainer” and brought endless hours of joy and laughter to his family. Eddie’s love for animals started at an early age. He was known to show up at a neighbor’s doorstep with a snake in each hand, spend endless hours at the “frog pond” and could be found catching bumblebees and other insects in the front yard. He considered himself a “dog whisperer” and instantly connected with every dog he met. Eddie’s love for travel began with annual family vacations to Disney World, visits to his grandparents’ condo in Florida and vacations in the Caribbean, Costa Rica, and Mexico. His passion for travel continued into his adulthood with his impromptu trip to France to visit a good friend, solo expedition to Iceland and his study abroad in Brazil. Eddie made friends at every stop along the way with his quick wit and undeniable charm.Eddie graduated from Portland High School and received his bachelor’s degree in Communication with a minor in Marketing from the University of Southern Maine. He forged many bonds of friendship in his early high school years and enjoyed playing baseball, football and lacrosse. Eddie’s magnetic personality, compassion, eagerness to help others, and non-judgmental attitude made him a loyal friend. One close friend described Eddie best, “He made everybody feel like somebody.” These traits helped him make strong connections in the recovery community. He was always willing to lend an ear and a helping hand.Over the past few years, Eddie worked in the behavioral health field at various locations. His work with children with physical and mental health concerns was challenging but always rewarding. Helping his clients meet even the smallest goals brought him great joy.Eddie’s short but impactful life ended far too soon. Addiction is a cruel disease, does not discriminate, and continues to rob us of our loved ones. Eddie would not want his passing to be a statistic but a reminder to share his memory and to help those struggling with addiction. Let’s all take a note from Eddie: Put your judgments aside, be supportive, empathetic, and open your heart to others. “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.” – Wendy Mass Eddie is survived by his parents Edward and Karen Walsh of Portland; his sister, Kelly Walsh of Portland; sister, Kristen and her husband Colin Minte and their daughter Evie and son Killian of Portland; grandmother, Margaret Mathews of Portland; girlfriend, Samantha Topchik of Portland; and his many loving aunts, uncles; cousins; and countless friends.He is predeceased by his grandparents Coleman and Donata Walsh and grandfather, Everett “Bob” Mathews.Visiting hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. In an effort to keep everyone healthy and safe, please wear a mask if you have not been COVID-vaccinated. You may share your memories and condolences at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please donate in Eddie’s memory to:The Family RestoredP.O. Box 10116Portland, ME 04104www.thefamilyrestored.org

