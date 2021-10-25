Red is a strong color. It can represent passion, happiness, danger or beauty. In China, it is the traditional color worn by brides and symbolizes joy, luck and happiness. In Japan, bridges in the gardens of temples are painted red because they are passages to sacred places, and red is thought to expel evil. In ancient Rome, the words for beautiful and red were identical. In some places in Central Africa, red can also represent mourning and death. The Red Cross changed its colors to green and white in parts of the continent. But red is a friend to photographers. A small splash of it can go a long way to making a good photo. Here are some examples of Press Herald photographers seeing red.

Photo by Derek Davis

Justina Lowe of South Portland places rose petals in a tidal pool at Kettle Cove in Cape Elizabeth on Friday. Lowe said she had recently recovered from childhood trauma and wanted to celebrate her freedom. “I am releasing it to the ocean,” she said.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

The Pepperell Mills smokestack is lit up at night along the Saco River in Biddeford.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Kelsey Kobik, a worker for Goranson Farm, restocks tomatoes in a sales display at the Portland Farmers’ Market in Deering Oaks.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Sarah Geores sports a red dress and a bouquet of flowers while browsing the Portland Farmers’ Market in Deering Oaks this summer.

Photo by Gregory Rec

A pair of red oars in the bottom of a skiff tied up to a Cape Porpoise dock almost glow among the muted colors of an overcast day.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Lou and Carmel Croce fill cannoli shells at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in preparation for the 95th annual Italian Bazaar in Portland in August. The Croces, who were married at the church 53 years ago, estimate they each have been volunteering at the bazaar for more than 60 years.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

A lobster boat leaves the Vinalhaven harbor on an early Monday morning.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Audrey Gardner, left, and Jennifer Gardner of South Portland eat ice cream cones at Red’s Dairy Freeze this summer.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Red brick buildings give a warm look to Main Street in Biddeford just after sunset.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

A red-hearted thank you, nailed to a telephone pole in Old Orchard Beach, likely means to thank the health care workers who have been working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo by Ben McCanna

A runner strides past a mural along the Bayside Trail in Portland.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

A fire escape makes a pattern along the Pepperell Mill campus as the evening light hits the bricks in Biddeford.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

An overcast day makes quiet colors of homes near Carvers Harbor in Vinalhaven.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

The Biddeford skyline, including the clock tower at City Hall, at sunset.

Photo by Gregory Rec

A bumblebee walks on the spikes of an echinacea flower in Kennebunk.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Tom Ruff of Cape Elizabeth holds a bouquet of sunflowers in one hand and his 4-year-old daughter Lula’s hand in the other in Deering Oaks.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Venom Spade of South Portland sports a shock of dyed red hair at the Portland Farmers’ Market.

Photo by Gregory Rec

A buoy rests against a railing along the pier in Cape Porpoise.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Kayaks are tied up along the shore of Nonesuch River in Scarborough.

