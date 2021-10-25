Live ‘Clue’ in the Skolfield-Whitter House

Entry times at 4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Skolfield-Whittier House, 161 Park Row, Brunswick. $25, preregistration required. pejepscothistorical.org/events/live-clue

If you’re a fan of the board game Clue or if you’re just in the mood for something different and fun this Halloween weekend, you’re going to love this! Skolfield-Whittier House in Brunswick is hosting a live version of the 1920s-themed murder mystery board game that you’ll play as you move through the historic home’s nine rooms. Costumed characters will be lurking as you work with other players to figure out whodunnit, where and with what. Along the way you’ll learn about the home in which you roam and discover its secrets. Costumes and photographs are very much encouraged. Cocktails, mocktails and snacks will be served and the event itself is geared toward those 21 and older with the exception of 4 p.m. Thursday, which is a family-friendly version.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

7 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 at the door. mayostreetarts.org.

It’s the perfect weekend for the cult classic horror rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” And speaking of little, the Friday night show will be a Tophat Productions miniature show that uses one-of-a-kind puppets on an incredibly detailed tiny stage. All parts will be portrayed and sung by classical trained opera singer David Worobec. You’ll have a blast, just don’t feed the plants!

‘Persephone & Hades’

7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., $12 to $29. porttix.com.

Portland Ballet dances into their new season with a performance of “Persephone & Hades.” A story of renewed hope is all the more powerful when told through dance, and this modern work brings Greek mythology to vivid life with choreography credit going to artistic director Nell Shipman and a soundtrack from Verdi. When Persephone is taken by Hades into his underworld kingdom, she taps into a strength that enables her to rule the strange new world.

Maine Mariners vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

7:15 p.m. Friday. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $18. crossarenaportland.com.

The season is underway for the Maine Mariners, so it’s time for hockey fans to converge at Cross Insurance Arena for all the action. On Friday night, our speedy skaters face off against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Then on Halloween, they hit the ice against the Reading Royals, who hope to bring the pain from Pennsylvania. Things are just heating up on the ice, and the season runs well into April. Let’s hope our Mariners light the lamp all season long!

