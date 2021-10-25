Turkey and mashed potatoes are a given for most people, but many people and families celebrate Thanksgiving with other traditions too. Maybe it always includes a hike. Or helping out a neighbor, family or local group distributing meals. One family makes turkeys out of colored paper and writes something they’re thankful for on each. One friend we know used to invite a bunch of people to their house for early morning coffee and pie every Thanksgiving — everyone brought a pie to share and participated in “Pie for Breakfast.” (It started because so often people were too full from their turkey dinner to eat dessert.) We’d like to know what one of your Thanksgiving traditions is, for an upcoming Sun Journal story. Please email writer Karen Schneider at [email protected] with your tradition by Nov. 1. Happy Thanksgiving!

