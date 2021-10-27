The fossil-fueled and nuclear generators apparently have invested millions of dollars in New Hampshire and then Maine, and now tens of millions in lawfully reported additional Maine contributions to block the lines. Blocking essential transmission blocks the renewable electricity.

Public filings and research by journalists identify forces suppressing competing renewable electricity. New England Power Generators Association (NEPGA) admitted instigating citizen groups against the New Hampshire and Maine power lines. NextEra’s law firm admitted funneling “dark money” to citizen groups in New Hampshire and has blocked disclosure of “dark money” contributions against NECEC in Maine. The group Miscellany: Blue tracked renewable and other new energy source suppression groups in multiple states, concluding the source appeared to be NextEra, owner of the 1200 megawatt Seabrook nuclear plant in New Hampshire and the 846 megawatt oil-fired Wyman Station plant in Yarmouth, Maine.

This evidence of suppression is confirmed by public filings now mandated by Maine law. NextEra has admitted contributing $13,525,000 so far to defeat NECEC; Maine gas-fired generators Calpine and Vistra disclosed contributing $688,323 and $668,823 to date, respectively. Virtually all of the funds opposing NECEC have come from those fossil-fueled and nuclear generators. The pattern is clear.

Here’s why they fight NECEC:

Under New England grid rules, additional renewable electricity lowers the price of all electricity sold to consumers. NECEC would lower prices by three-tenths of a cent per kilowatt hour. That’s at least $350 million dollars per year of savings for consumers. It’s also some $350 million dollars per year in lower profits for existing generators, reducing the profits of NextEra’s Seabrook nuclear plant by some $30 million per year and others proportionately. If NECEC is killed, so much the better for existing generators. The math is simple: Delay of renewable electricity pays them well.