BANGOR — The son of a man who died in a snowblower accident in 2017 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against both of Bangor’s hospitals and two medical professionals.

Herbert Pelletier, 86, died four years ago of complications of a ruptured spleen caused by the handle of his snowblower. The lawsuit alleged that Pelletier was not properly diagnosed and that delayed treatment led to his death, The Bangor Daily News reported.

His son, Gary Pelletier, 69, filed the lawsuit Oct. 15 and named St. Joseph Hospital and the parent company of Northern Light Health, EMMC, as the defendants.

Pelletier was injured Dec. 13, 2017, went to the emergency room at St. Joseph Hospital, and was told that his spleen was enlarged but not bleeding. His doctor recommended his release shortly afterward.

Two weeks later, Pelletier had trouble breathing and was again taken to St. Joseph. A scan showed that his spleen had burst and he was hemorrhaging, the complaint said.

He was transferred to EMMC, where his conditions worsened. He died Dec. 28, 2017, the complaint said.

The defendants’ attorneys denied responsibility for Pelletier’s death, the newspaper said.

A spokesperson for EMMC said Tuesday that they “provide high-quality care and stand behind our physicians who provide that care.”

A spokesperson for St. Joseph did not respond to a request for comment.

