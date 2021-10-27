VINALHAVEN – Patricia Ann Pierce Nick was born on Dec. 28, 1928 in Bedford, Mass. She died on Sept. 29, 2021 at the age of 92 at the Ivan Calderwood Homestead on Vinalhaven.

Pat was the wife of Don Nick, an Architect for Public Works in New York City. Pat also attended the Boston Museum School of Fine Arts and graduated as a Graphic Arts History Major in 1958.

She would go on to work at M.I.T in publications, and the Ringling Museum of Art Education through the mid-sixties before going on to the Directorship of the Cedar Rapids Art Museum from 1965 to 1967. She was also the Executive Director of the New England Association of Museums and Director of the International Graphic Arts Foundation.

In 1985, Pat became the founder and Director of the Vinalhaven Press. The Press published over 80 editioned works, many of which were collected and exhibited in major museums throughout the world.

Pat was a dynamic person who knew how to make things happen. She was a mentor and friend to fledging artists, printers, and printmakers.

Pat loved to travel and went all over the world “just to see it”. She also loved to party and entertain. Her porch on Lanes Island was a favorite place to view July 4th fireworks.

She was much loved and will be missed.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Don, her sister Lori Pierce; her nephew Ethan Adair, and her niece Elizabeth Teal. She is survived by her brother, Robin Adair and his wife Cheryl, her sister, Linda Pierce; her nieces, Tiffanie Conchola and her husband Roman, Autumn Hwang and her husband Chris, her nephews, Ian Adair and his wife Julia, Hiram Adair, Owen Adair; and eight great nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of Pat’s life at a later date and will be announced.

To share a memory or condolence with Pat's family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.

In lieu of flowers,

Vinalhaven Elder Care Services

P.O. Box 624

Care Services

P.O. Box 624

Vinalhaven, ME 04863 or online at https://vinalhaveneldercare.org

