A story in the Oct. 21 Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier about candidates for Biddeford School Committee should have included that candidate Lisa Vadnais is married, has three children, operates a fuel business with her husband and has served on the finance committee for all 12 years of her tenure on the board. As well, she served two years as School Committee chair and eight years on the curriculum committee.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
The end of the Dyer Library annual book sale
-
Times Record Opinion
Tom Purcell: Memories of a non-political Halloween
-
Times Record
Intertidal: Ocean-dwelling creatures have amazing adaptations for dealing with the cold
-
Opinion
Commentary: Maine needs robust Forest Legacy Program funding
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
State Sen. Bailey celebrates funding for study of Saco Bay Erosion Mitigation Technology