A story in the Oct. 21 Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier about candidates for Biddeford School Committee should have included that candidate Lisa Vadnais is married, has three children, operates a fuel business with her husband and has served on the finance committee for all 12 years of her tenure on the board. As well, she served two years as School Committee chair and eight years on the curriculum committee.

