KENNEBUNK – Drew Campbell, in the information technology industry for more than a decade, operated a full -service mobile IT company in his home state of Vermont, providing IT help for businesses and residents in their homes, before moving to Maine.

Now, he is doing the same in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Arundel and Wells, helping folks with their computer questions and issues.

Always On Tech, an entirely mobile computer and network assistance provider, opened for business a couple of weeks ago.

“I help people with all their technology questions,” said Campbell. “One of the most common requests is to clean up malware and other junk to get computers working better and faster. Or sometimes it is just basic instruction. Many seniors like to have someone to sit with them and show them how to use their computer.”

“Always on Tech” means he schedules evening and weekend appointments to accommodate working people and offers one-on-one computer tutoring for senior citizens, something he said proved popular in Vermont, where he assisted residents at a retirement community.

Now 40, his affinity for technology started early. “I have always been into computers. In elementary school I taught myself BASIC programming and made games for my classmates,” Campbell said in an email. “When the internet came to be in the ’90s, I taught myself HTML and CSS … I never actually considered it for a career until I randomly met someone on a bus who did it. We got to talking and he told me to apply to his company. I ended up working there for nine and a half years before starting a company of my own.”

Campbell said he offers help with devices running Microsoft Windows or Google Chrome OS, and network hardware like wireless routers in homes and firewalls in businesses.

“I am certified by Google as an IT Support Professional and by CompTIA (the industry standard) both A+ and Network+, among others,” he said. The only computers he does not service are Macs. “Apple prefers people call them directly for Mac repairs,” he said. “But I do help get them and all your other devices working together on your network, regardless of operating systems.”

He moved to Kennebunk with his partner, a former travel nurse, earlier this fall after a few years in Rockland and other Maine locales.

They fell in love with the Maine coast, “So when a permanent position opened for him in Kennebunk it was a perfect fit,” Campbell said.

Before he opened his business, Campbell connected with residents on the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, to see if there was interest, and got an enthusiastic response.

He is optimistic that the enthusiasm will translate into work.

“I love meeting people and working with them directly to solve problems,” he said. “Most IT work is done alone behind a computer and in a server room which can be lonely and tedious. I’d much rather be traveling around helping people.”

Getting an in-person business started during the pandemic does come with challenges and Campbell said he is taking precautions – he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wears a facemask when meeting clients. People can contact Always on Tech through Facebook.com/AlwaysOnTech or 207-558-3003.

