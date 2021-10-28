The NFL has instituted some policy changes to the Rooney Rule designed to further enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring practices.

The rule has been expanded to require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, and all coordinator roles. Beforehand, the requirement was to interview one minority from outside a team for openings in those positions.

Openings for head coaches already fell under such requirements.

NFL clubs now must conduct an in-person interview for at least one external minority candidate for any head coach or general manager opening. All coordinator and assistant general manager candidates can be interviewed virtually, but in-person interviews are being encouraged.

“League and club leadership must reflect America’s diversity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, and Fritz Pollard Alliance Executive Director Rod Graves said in a statement.

“We’ve been discussing these improvements jointly for months because they will move the game and business of football toward inclusivity – and make league and club workplaces welcoming for everyone.

“There is still much more work to do to ensure that the outstanding candidate pipeline, which is as strong as it’s ever been, finds opportunities consistent with their immense talent. The policies announced … are another important step toward those goals.”

Beane stresses the importance of ensuring the pipeline is strong with minority coaches and overall.

The mechanisms for interviewing head coaching candidates also have been changed. Teams will be allowed to interview for such a position during the final two weeks of the regular season with the consent of the employer club – as long as the head coaching job is vacant. Those interviews can be done virtually.

Of course, there are no restrictions for candidates not employed by any NFL teams.

The NFL also is creating additional education and training sessions on sexual harassment, discrimination and diversity, equity and inclusion in the wake of the investigation into workplace improprieties with the Washington Football Team.

BROWNS: Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced for the second straight day – and tested his injured shoulder while wearing pads and a new harness – as he tries to get ready to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield sat out last week’s win over Denver with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder.

He made it through Wednesday’s practice without any difficulty, and Mayfield was again on the field Thursday – and the only player in shoulder pads – as the Browns (4-3) continue preparing for the rival Steelers (4-3).

After stretching, Mayfield had two trainers help him slip on his shoulder pads and a stabilizing harness. He threw several passes with plenty of velocity and looked fine while delivering throws on roll-outs during the portion of practice open to reporters.

