DEXTER – Jean Anne Knight, 70, passed away peacefully Oct. 26, 2021, at Dexter Health Care. She was born April 19, 1951, in Biddeford, the daughter of Linwood A. and Dorothy Pauline (Lester) Knight.

Jean grew up in Saco and attended Saco schools. She was employed for over 30 years at Sweetser in Saco. After retirement, Jean moved to be near her twin sister, Janet, and soon met many friends through the Charlotte White Center. She was also a #1 fan of Paul McCartney.

Jean was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, George. She is survived by her twin sister, Janet Bailey and her partner John Gornall, of Garland; John’s children, Daran Gornall of Kennebunk, and Kerry Cox of Bend, Ore.; and special friends, Doris Morse, Miranda LaCross, and Kathy Doore.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation for the wonderful care and attention given by all the staff at Dexter Health Care with a special thanks to Amanda Morey, the activities director. The family also is in appreciation of Miss Kitty.

A committal ceremony will be held in the spring.

A committal ceremony will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers,

a donation may be made to:

Special Olympics Maine

525 Main St. Unit D

So. Portland, ME 04106

