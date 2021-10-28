SACO — Evergreen Rehabilitation & Living Center on North Street in Saco is poised to close its doors in mid-December.

A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services confirmed last week that the facility notified the state agency of its intent to shut down.

“The facility did not indicate a reason for the closure,” said DHHS spokesperson Jackie Farwell. She said Evergreen Rehabilitation & Living Center is licensed for 42 residents at its nursing level of care, and at the time DHHS was informed of the impending closure, there were 35 residents.

Evergreen Rehabilitation & Living Center is owned by North Country Associates, Inc.

Administrator Charlene Powers referred questions to North Country Associates, Inc. Senior Vice President of Operations Douglas Gardner, who did not return a telephone message seeking comment by press time on Tuesday.

It is not the only local facility to announce a closure. In mid-September, Shaw House Residential Care in Biddeford notified residents, family members and the state about a pending closure this fall, according to a Sept. 19 Portland Press Herald story.

Shaw House Residential Care owner and administrator Edward Hunt told Portland Press Herald staff writer Kevin Miller that the decision to close the 20-bed Biddeford nursing home was a combination of factors, including the pandemic, workforce challenges and the fact that he is 70, and has worked in the health care field for 44 years.

Other nursing homes in Maine have also recently announced closures.

Evergreen Rehabilitation & Living Center was built in 1975, according to information on file at the City of Saco assessing website and is situated on 5.79 acres. It is assessed by the city at $1.8 million.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: