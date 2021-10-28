Ground broken for credit union branch on long-vacant lot

Atlantic Federal Credit Union commemorated the start of construction for its newest branch, located at 90 Riverside St., in a ceremony Oct. 22.

The new branch will be at the corner of Riverside Street and Larrabee Road, a site that has been vacant for years. Westbrook Planning Board Chairperson Rene Daniel said in a press release that the design of the new branch is a “fantastic architectural piece of art, that is going to be beautiful in our gateway.”

Atlantic President and CEO Scott Chretien said, “There is a lot of community energy in Westbrook, and the development of Rock Row has been fun to watch. We are thrilled to be neighbors with all the great retail locations nearby and bring our team to the area.

“We are raring to go and can’t wait to meet the people in the surrounding neighborhoods of Westbrook, Windham and Portland.”

In addition to providing personalized service, the new branch will also offer the latest innovative banking technology featuring Interactive Teller Machines and Maine’s only secure and face-to-face online video banking service.

Atlantic Federal CU also has branches in Biddeford, Brunswick, Cumberland, Freeport, Saco, Sanford, South Sanford, Topsham and York.

Veterans Day plans

Westbrook’s American Legion Posts 62 and 197 are working on plans for this year’s Veterans Day ceremony. The observance is set for the morning of Thursday, Nov. 11, at Riverbank Park on Main Street.

Walker friends to meet

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 28 on the second floor of the library.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Oct. 25, 1961, Dr. Harold Watson was elected president of Westbrook Kiwanis Club. He succeeded Leon Leavitt.

