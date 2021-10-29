An article on page 1 of the Oct. 15 Scarborough Leader about the Scarborough High School boosters raising money for the Barbara Bush Children’s Center as well as the football team honoring deceased classmate Kyle St. Clair gave wrong information about the cause of Kyle’s death in a photo caption. According to his mother Kate St. Clair, Kyle suffered from reverse motility and multi-organ failure as a result of what is believed to be a mitochondrial disorder.

