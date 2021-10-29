On a positive note, Optimist Club coming to GNG

The Lewiston-Auburn Optimist Club is sponsoring a new community service club in the Gray-New Gloucester community.

Optimist Clubs are similar to the Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs but focus on “Bringing out the Best in Kids” through a variety of youth programs, including, but not limited to, Essay and Oratorical Scholarships and Respect for Law, Tri-Star Sports, Childhood Health and Wellness, Youth Appreciation and Youth Safety programs.

Each Optimist Club is autonomous and helps its local community in whatever way best suits local needs. All fundraising revenue stays with the club for local projects.

Fifteen charter members are required to form an Optimist Club in Gray-New Gloucester. For more information see optimist.org or visit the Lewiston-Auburn Optimist Club Facebook page. To find out more on upcoming projects, email [email protected] or call 783 5269.

Fire victims need help

A local family has lost everything in a recent fire and donations of clothes, toys and nonperishable food are needed and greatly appreciated. Items can be dropped off at TD Bank in Gray, located on Portland Road across from Gray Plaza. For questions, call or email Fran Hutchings at 657-4338 or [email protected]

Halloween night haunt

A small, donation-based, outdoor home-haunt is being held at 15 Ashley Drive in Gray from 7-9 p.m. Halloween night only, with 50% of the proceeds donated to Maine Wildlife Park. Trick-or-treating, decorations and a small spooky haunted walk will be featured. For more information, see facebook.com/darkhollowhomehaunt.

Clean the Green

There will be a community clean up event at the Gray Village Green mirco park at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Gray Corner, 5 Yarmouth Road. Any help would be appreciated.

Election Day

Election Day is 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Newbegin Gym at 20 Main St. Sample local and state ballots and more information can be found at the top of the page at graymaine.org.

On Election Day, Gray Town Hall will be conducting a nonperishable food drive, Thanks For Giving, at the polls. Early voters can drop off donations in a marked bin inside Town Hall. Pantry volunteers will be on hand to answer any questions and/or receive monetary donations. To mail a monetary donation, make checks out to Gray Community Food Pantry and mail to Jan Nowinski, 55 Westwood Road, Gray, ME 04039.

Thanksgiving help

Caring Community of Gray-New Gloucester is pleased to be able to offer Thanksgiving assistance. To apply for assistance, which must be received no later than Nov. 12, see the form at forms.gle/cc96n7nUu548BFMk9, email [email protected] or call Christina at 233-0828. Be prepared to provide proof of residency, as this program only serves the GNG community.

Gray Honor Roll

Nominations for the Gray Honor Roll are due Nov. 15.

The Honor Roll is awarded to persons who, during the course of their lifetime, demonstrated exceptional dedication, service or other contribution to the town of Gray. Nominations are only acceptable for persons who have been deceased for at least five years at the time of the application, and the honoree must have lived in Gray. See graymaine.org to complete the form.

Oil raffle and music

Raffle tickets are on sale for 200 gallons of oil or K-2, with second and third prizes of 100 gallons of oil, by American Legion Post #86. Tickets are $10 each with only 250 tickets available. The money raised will go towards a sign for the front of the Legion that will be dedicated to Tony Ganem. Thanks to the generous donation from Bill and Dave Fielding.

Doug Morgan and his band will play from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at American Legion Post #86, 15 Lewiston Road.

Christmas fair

The Holly Fair at First Congregational Church of Gray at The Church Parish House is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20, with a chowder lunch, cookie trail, bake sale and white elephant.

Call Carol West at 650-9093 to rent a table.

Pantry wish list

Needs at the Gray Community Food Pantry at this time include: empty dish detergent bottles 28 ounces or less, plastic grocery bags and newspaper bags. The donation bin is located along the side of the first pantry shed at the First Congregational Church parish house behind McDonald’s. Call or text Donna at 671-4458 if you leave items or to make an appointment to leave perishable items.

Go wild

Maine Wildlife Park, 56 Game Farm Road (Route 26) Gray, is open seven days a week, rain or shine, with gates open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Nov. 11. Visitors may remain on the park grounds until 5 p.m.

“Coyotes of Maine,” a virtual field trip, will be featured at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Go to mainewildlifepark.com to view live or watch later.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: