LIMERICK – Gerald A. Provencher Sr., 82, passed away on Oct. 26, 2021 at Maine Medical Center.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday Nov. 1 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday morning Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Church, 19 Dora Lane, Limerick. U.S. Navy Honors will be held at the conclusion of the mass. Burial will be held in New Sharon, Maine. The family requests mask wearing at both the visiting hours and funeral mass.

The full obituary is forthcoming at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book