BIDDEFORD — Biddeford Police are asking that anyone who may have video footage or information about shots fired in the area of Green and Mason streets around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 to call them at 282-5127.

Biddeford Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk said there have been no reports of injury.

The Biddeford Police Emergency Communications Center received calls from several people reporting gun shots fired in the area around 9:30 p.m. Responding police units confirmed that shots had been fired.

Fisk said a possible vehicle of interest is a white sedan that may have a damaged windshield.

She said the incident does not appear to be a “drive by” shooting.

