ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen shook off the rust from a bye week and rebounded from a shaky first half, throwing touchdown passes on consecutive second-half drives in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Bills (5-2) went ahead 10-3 in the third quarter when Allen shrugged off Jaelan Phillips’ bid to sack him and found a wide-open Gabriel Davis for an 8-yard touchdown reception. He then capped a nine-play, 69-yard drive by hitting Stefon Diggs on a post route for a 19-yard TD.

The Dolphins (1-7) cut the lead to 17-11 on Tua Tagovailoa’s 1-yard plunge and 2-point conversion pass to Mike Gesicki early in the fourth quarter.

Allen responded by marching the Bills on a 14-play drive that ended with Tyler Bass hitting a 39-yard field goal. Jordan Poyer sealed the victory by intercepting a Tagovailoa pass that sailed over the middle on third-and-26 from his 19 with 2:21 remaining.

JETS 34, BENGALS 31: Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score and had the fans chanting his name while leading New York (2-5) to a comeback victory against Cincinnati (5-3).

White, starting in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson, pulled off an improbable victory while going 37 of 45 – setting an NFL record for the most completions in a player’s first start. He joined Cam Newton (2011) as the only players since at least 1950 to throw for 400 or more yards in their first career start.

White overcame two early interceptions and also became the Jets’ first 400-yard passer since Vinny Testaverde on Christmas 2000, a span of 327 games.

TITANS 34, COLTS 31: Randy Bullock made a 45-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime to cap a wild game, giving Tennessee (6-2) a victory at Indianapolis (3-5).

The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7 1/2 minutes after throwing only one all season.

Elijah Molden snatched an ill-advised forward flick by Wentz and scored on a 2-yard return to break a 24-24 tie with less than two minutes remaining.

On the ensuing series, Wentz hooked up with Michael Pittman Jr. for 37 yards to get the ball across midfield, and Ashton Dulin drew a 42-yard pass interference penalty. Jonathan Taylor walked in for a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds to go.

STEELERS 15, BROWNS 10: Ben Roethlisberger handed Cleveland (4-4) yet another loss as visiting Pittsburgh (4-3) survived losing kicker Chris Boswell for the entire second half.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass and rookie Najee Harris had an 8-yard TD run after halftime for the Steelers (4-3), who were handicapped by Boswell suffering a concussion on a blown trick play.

The Browns had plenty of chances, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a costly fumble and then couldn’t handle two passes from Baker Mayfield in the final 6:04.

PANTHERS 19, FALCONS 13: Zane Gonzalez kicked four field goals and Chuba Hubbard scored on a 6-yard run with 6 1/2 minutes remaining to seal Carolina’s win at Atlanta (3-4).

Carolina (4-4) held Matt Ryan and the Falcons to 213 total yards. Ryan had one of the worst games of his career, throwing for just 146 yards with two interceptions. He was sacked three times and sustained a bloody cut on his non-throwing hand when a Panthers defender stepped on it, though Ryan didn’t miss any plays.

49ERS 33, BEARS 22: Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and visiting San Francisco (3-4) beat short-handed Chicago (3-5) to snap a four-game losing streak.

Garoppolo led three touchdown drives in the second half and another possession that ended with a field goal. He scored from the 2 in the third quarter and ran it in from the 5 in the fourth to make it 30-22.

RAMS 38, TEXANS 22: Matthew Stafford threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters, and Los Angeles (7-1) dominated in every way at Houston (1-7).

It’s the fourth straight victory for the Rams and the seventh loss in a row for the Texans – their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

EAGLES 44, LIONS 6: Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two touchdowns on the ground, helping visiting Philadelphia (3-5) run over Detroit (0-8).

The Lions go into their bye week as the NFL’s only winless team.