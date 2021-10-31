SACO – Madelyn Bergen Belliveau, a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Oct. 25, 2021. She spent her final, peaceful moments surrounded by her loving family at home.

Madelyn Belliveau had a life well lived. She was born in Belle Mead, N.J. on June 22, 1929. She grew up there on Maple Lane Farm with her parents and six siblings, where her father was a dairy farmer and her mother, a school principal. Madelyn, the second youngest of seven, never really cared for the confines of school, rather she preferred to spend her days socializing with friends and dreaming of life off the farm. In high school, she was voted Best Dancer, Most Likely to Succeed and under her senior picture was captioned, “A Volcano Is Born,” all clearly predicting her ambition and drive for a big life.

As a young woman she graduated from Muhlenberg School of Nursing and headed for New York City where she worked in Harlem Hospital’s emergency room. She spoke frequently about the excitement of the place and the dedication of the nurses and doctors there. New York City was also where she met her future husband, Donald, a young medical student. Their journey together took them through his residency and internship, living in Heidelberg, Germany; Pennsylvania; and finally New Jersey where they settled for 10 years. During those years Madelyn had six children who because of her, lived a childhood of travel and culture. Regular trips abroad and to her true love, NYC, to view theater, opera, concerts, and art. The latest art exhibits, Broadway shows, and museum openings continued until the day she died. When Donald decided to relocate his practice to the coast of Maine in 1972, she was worried…

The people of Saco however embraced Madelyn and her family, and she thrived. She made instant and lifelong friends who she saw frequently for the rest of her life. Immediately, she joined the Southern Maine Hospital Auxiliary where she led hundreds of legendary bus tours to cultural events in New York and Boston for over 30 years. To this day, her cultural impact on the community is widely recognized and her funding of hospital initiatives renowned. Madelyn received numerous awards for her volunteer work as a sincere tribute to her life achievement.

Madelyn’s exuberance and appetite for new experiences could not be contained. She was a masterful cook, bread maker, and fresh corn connoisseur. There was never a summer day that she didn’t seek out the freshest ingredients from her farmer friends. She was a world traveler; a fashionista; an undying Red Sox fan; avid tennis player; and most of all a supremely dedicated grandmother to her 11 grandchildren. Their early years were filled with “Grammy” experiences of culture and travel forever in their memories. Her wit; lack of taking anything too seriously; and liberal sensibilities made for an inclusive and diverse life. The sheer outpouring of well-wishers at the announcement of her death is testament to how profoundly she touched so many lives.

Madelyn is survived by her six children, Cynthia Belliveau, Amy Belliveau, Mark Belliveau, Eric Belliveau, Elizabeth Belliveau and Blanche Belliveau; grandchildren, Alek Antczak, Eva Antczak, Willa Antczak, William Belliveau, Lucy Belliveau, Cecil Gardner, Simon Belliveau, Louise Lyall, Charles Lyall, Adelaide Lyall, and Herve Irakoze; and her six great-grandchildren, Evelyn Antczak, Lola Antczak, Felix Nevajda, Quin Antczak, Mabel Nevajda, and Hugo Antczak. Her sister, Blanche Stires and brother, William Bergen, and their families, also survive her.

A celebration of her incredible life will be held at River Winds Farm on 121 Louden Rd., Saco, Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

The family wishes to especially thank all her tender and dedicated caregivers.

To view Madelyn’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, Madelyn requests that donations be made to the Michelle and Barack Obama Foundation: https://www.obama.org/, The Madelyn Belliveau Fund for young nurses: https://www.mainehealth.org/MaineHealth-Care-at-Home/Ways-To-Give/Online-Donation (click on the fund in the dropdown) and/or

Planned Parenthood: https://www.plannedparenthood.org/get-involved/other-ways-give

Guest Book