WELLS – Arthur P. Nawrocki, 66, of Windward Point Drive, passed away Saturday Oct. 23, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born August 10, 1955 in Webster, Mass., the son of Walter and Anastasia Pikora Nawrocki.

He graduated from Bartlett High School in Webster, Mass. Arthur then attended and graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst with a degree in Labor Relations.

Arthur worked for Allmerica Financial, Fallon Health, Blue Cod in Worcester County and then for CVS in Rhode Island.

He enjoyed traveling, politics and animals, which included volunteering at ReStore (Habitat for Humanity) in Wells.

He is survived by his wife Diane Nawrocki of Wells; a son, Alexander Walter Nawrocki, a daughter, Danielle Kristen Nawrocki; and four brothers Carl, Peter, John and Steve Nawrocki.

Local arrangements are entrusted to Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco, ME 04072.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider the American Heart Association or ReStore-Habitat for Humanity in Wells.

﻿

