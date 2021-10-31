GRAY – Bertha C. Larracey, 85, of Eastfield Drive, formerly of Marion Street in Portland, passed away on Oct. 27, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Autaugaville, Ala., a daughter of Emmie and Yergin Hull.

Bertha was an avid sports fan and especially loved to watch the Red Sox.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jerald Larracey Sr., in 2014.

She is survived by her four sons, Jerald Jr. and his wife Doris, George and his wife Pam, Danny and his wife Debra and Craig and his wife Sarah; siblings Bobby, Doris, Beverly, Pat and Faye; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St. Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Bertha’s online guest book.

Guest Book