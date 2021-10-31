Among youngsters from across the region checking out Truck or Treat at York County Court House in Alfred on Halloween were Willow Escoto and Isaac Jaques. Tammy Wells Photo

A York County Trunk or Treat event on Halloween night, Oct. 31, drew youngsters from across the region to Alfred, where businesses like SMT & E of Alfred, service clubs like Massabesic Lions, agencies like Alfred Fire Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, the county EMA department and several others handed out treats to hundreds of children at York County Court House.

filed under:
Courier News, york county Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles