A York County Trunk or Treat event on Halloween night, Oct. 31, drew youngsters from across the region to Alfred, where businesses like SMT & E of Alfred, service clubs like Massabesic Lions, agencies like Alfred Fire Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, the county EMA department and several others handed out treats to hundreds of children at York County Court House.
