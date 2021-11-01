The cross country state meet was held Saturday in rainy, windy and muddy conditions in Belfast and on a day where countless runners from Forecaster Country impressed, it was the Freeport boys’ team stealing the show, capturing the Class B state title for the first time since going back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

The Falcons tallied 86 points, which left them 28 points better than runner-up York. In the sixth and final championship race over a course made muddy by hundreds of spikes and hours of persistent rain, Freeport put six runners across the finish line before any other team’s fourth runner.

Henry Horne paced the Falcons by placing eighth individually (sixth for scoring purposes) in a time of 17 minutes, 28.30 seconds.

“I thought we gave it our all last week because we’d been training hard all season and we really wanted to win regionals because we weren’t sure if we had a chance at states, but (Saturday), I guess everybody just realized this is what really mattered,” Horne said.

Also scoring for Freeport were William Spaulding (11th, 17:40.46), Jack DiRusso (21st, 18:29.57), Samuel Robinson (22nd, 18:30.52) and Alexander Dawson (26th, 18:35.75).

“We weren’t really expecting it, but there was a little thought in the back of our minds,” Robinson said. “It feels amazing to win this.”

“Our boys knew they had a shot at the title,” said Freeport coach Brian Berkemeyer. “My assistant coach Matt Greear went back and looked at the 2014 team that won at Belfast. This year’s team had faster times at regionals. Henry and Will both did their job as front runners and (my three through five runners) all had great races. The course was a mess, but we talked about certain places that would be good to pick up the pace and pass a few runners.

“I’m extremely proud of my boys. It was a great example of a team effort. They all relied on each other so they could experience something greater.”

Greely, which won Class B two years ago in the most recent state meet, finished with 144 points and came in fourth. The Rangers were led by Mitchell Parent (12th, 17:43.84). Also scoring were Seamus Raftice (25th, 18:35.37), Hayden MacArthur (29th, 18:38.96), Thomas Leggat-Barr (38th, 18:57.09) and Cameron Malette (40th, 18:59.89).

Yarmouth tallied 181 points and was sixth as a team, its best showing since 2017. The top Clipper was Josh Leinwand (20th, 18:21.47). Also scoring were Cam Pernal (30th, 18:39.6), Chris Augur (31st, 18:43.78), Jake Owen (47th, 19:09.62) and Aksel Yeo (53rd, 19:19.35).

In the Class B girls’ meet, won by Mt. Desert Island with 46 points, Greely (106 points) came in third. The Rangers, who won Class B the last time a state meet was held two years ago, were paced by Annie Reynolds, who finished third in 19:43.59. Also scoring were Tori Bacall (14th, 21:14.45), Abby Irish (19th, 21:32.04), Sabine Sites (33rd, 22:24.26) and Charlotte Taylor (37th, 22:55.13).

Yarmouth (173 points) placed eighth, its 11th consecutive top 10 finish. The Clippers were led by freshman Madeleine Jones, who was 18th in 21:31.74. Also scoring were Gigi Grosset (34th, 22:24.29), Ella Maxwell (38th, 22:58.92), Josephine Nicholas (41st, 23:11.08) and Paige Jenkins (42nd, 23:11.88).

Freeport (205) was ninth, as it placed in the top 10 for the sixth straight season. The fastest Falcon was Jillian Wight (28th, 22:11.05). Eleanor Batarbee (32nd, 22:19.68), Katie Whittier (47th, 23:23.79), Hunter Towne (48th, 23:25.73) and Josephine Spaulding (50th, 23:30.12) also scored.

Class A

In the Class A girls’ meet, won by Bonny Eagle with 51 points, Falmouth (151) came in fifth. The Navigators, who finished in the top 10 for the ninth straight season, were led by Fiona Hanrahan (18th, 20:37.39). Also scoring were Teagan Barry (24th, 21:05.11), Lila Findlay (27th, 21:12.22), Elise Tardiff (30th, 21:22.42) and Zora DeSilva (52nd, 22:33.24).

Falmouth’s boys tallied 260 points and came in 12th, ending an amazing streak of 22 consecutive top 10 state meet finishes. Hampden Academy won the title with 69 points. The Navigators were led by Logan Ross (sixth, 16:35.09). Also scoring were Miles Woodbury (54th, 18:36.5), Kevin Lu (62nd, 18:53.34), Isaac Seeker (68th, 19:00.85) and Ryan Gray (70th, 19:06.45).

Class C

In the Class B boys’ meet, won by Orono with 69 points, Maine Coast Waldorf (103) was third. Louis Walker (fourth, 17:07.5) and Will Barmby (eighth, 17:46.73) had top 10 individual finishes. Also scoring were Noah Corcoran (25th, 18:51.15), Nate Barmby (30th, 18:57.17) and Wes Teegarden (36th, 19:04.38).

North Yarmouth Academy didn’t qualify as a team, but had two individuals compete, James Tourigny (47th-best time, 19:01.66) and Noah Hallward-Rough (49th, 19:02.81).

MCW and NYA failed to qualify for the Class C girls’ meet, which was won by Orono. MCW had four runners compete as individuals, Maeve Woodruff (who had the seventh best time, 20:30.21), Nora Goldberg-Courtney (11th, 21:00.72), Isla Barmby (41st, 23:40.72) and Lydia Sharp (52nd, 24:12.06).

New England meet

The New England championship meet will be held Nov. 13 in Thetford, Vermont.

The Freeport boys’ team, along with Falmouth’s Logan Ross and Greely’s Annie Reynolds qualified.

