Oak Hill Players at Scarborough High School are returning to live theater with their production of “HONK!” The musical version of the beloved tale of The Ugly Duckling will open Friday, Nov. 5. Cast members include, from from left: Chelsea Ewil Katkwatkse, Emma MacLeod, Hunter Young, Allison Paeadis, Hunter Youhg. Kate Mederios, Evan Wardrop, Noelle Daigle, Andrew Walker, lexis Marshall and Thomas Baia. The play runs from Nov. 5 through Nov. 13 For tickets, visit www.scarboroughredstorm.org/ohp
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Arts Calendar: Nov. 5-13
-
Nation & World
COVID-19’s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
-
Nation & World
Israel opens to solo tourists for 1st time since pandemic
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions
-
Arts & Entertainment
Got Tix: Where to find tickets to upcoming shows