Oak Hill Players at Scarborough High School are returning to live theater with their production of “HONK!” The musical version of the beloved tale of The Ugly Duckling will open Friday, Nov. 5. Cast members include, from from left: Chelsea Ewil Katkwatkse, Emma MacLeod, Hunter Young, Allison Paeadis, Hunter Youhg. Kate Mederios, Evan Wardrop, Noelle Daigle, Andrew Walker, lexis Marshall and Thomas Baia. The play runs from Nov. 5 through Nov. 13 For tickets, visit www.scarboroughredstorm.org/ohp

