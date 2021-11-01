Question 1: Do you want to ban high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and require the Legislature to approve all such projects?
Our Position: Vote ‘no’ to fight climate change: “If we are going to decarbonize the energy economy, Maine is going to need infrastructure projects like the proposed transmission line.”
Question 2: Do you approve a $100 million bond issue to pay for roads and other transportation projects?
Our Position: Vote ‘yes’ but heed the wake-up call: “It’s not enough to throw hundreds of millions of dollars every year at a transportation system that’s built on the old way of doing things.
Question 3: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being?
Our Position: Vote ‘no,’ it’s the wrong way to address problems in the food system: “Approval would put a “right to food” in the state constitution, but it’s unclear what that means.”
Portland ballot
City Council at-large
Roberto Rodriguez: “(He) was our first choice in a strong group of four candidates for the at-large seat during this time of transition.He is a small-businessman who is trained as a physical therapist assistant. He is also a relative newcomer to Maine who was born in Puerto Rico. And he is the father of a child in the city’s schools.”
City Council District 1
Sarah Michneiwicz: “She would join the council with a deep understanding of homelessness, one of the city’s most difficult policy challenges, and a firsthand knowledge of how decisions made in City Hall directly affect people in the neighborhoods.
City Council District 2
Victoria Pelletier: “Pelletier moved to Portland about five years ago, and like many she has struggled to find secure, affordable housing. Short-term rentals and exclusionary zoning are not abstract concepts to her, but a day-to-day reality.”
Referendum: Do you favor making changes to the city ordinance regulating homeless shelters including capping their size? Options A, B and C
Our position: Option C, makes no change to the ordinance. “We endorse Option C so a debate over shelter size doesn’t distract from progress on the root causes of homelessness.”
