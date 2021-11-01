Bath police arrested a Phippsburg woman, charging her with operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges, on Halloween night.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Bath Police Cpl. Ryan Kaake responded to reports of an erratic driver on High Street headed toward Bath from Phippsburg. Noreen Wyman, 33, of Phippsburg was stopped and allegedly had 12-mont-old infant in the car with her, as well as marijuana paraphernalia and alcohol. Wyman’s driver’s license was allegedly suspended, as well.

Police said Kaake conducted field sobriety tests on Wyman and arrested her for operating under the influence when she was found to be over twice the legal limit after taking a breath test.

Wyman was uncooperative during the arrest, according to police, and had to be physically restrained while being taken into custody.

Bath Sgt. Nathan Gould took custody of the child while Wyman was taken to the Bath Police Department for booking. Officers notified the Department of Health and Human Resources Child Protective Services and Gould cared for the child until other family members arrived. Wyman was caring for the child but wasn’t the child’s mother, according to police.

Wyman was charged with four crimes: operating under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child and refusing to submit to arrest or detention — all Class D crimes — as well as operating after suspension, a Class E crime.

Class D crimes are punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine, and Class E offenses are punishable by up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine, according to the Maine Attorney General’s office.

Wyman was bailed on personal recognizance by a bail commissioner, police said.

“This incident was particularly disturbing not only because it occurred during a busy trick-or-treating time, but that it involved an infant and an impaired driver, whose driver’s license was suspended,” Bath Police Chief Andrew Booth wrote in a statement Monday. “This was a poor decision made by the suspect to place herself, the child, and the public at risk. We are thankful everyone is safe.”

