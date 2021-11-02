Westbrook’s Ward 4 residents voted 479-312 Tuesday to keep incumbent City Councilor Gary Rairdon over newcomer Kristina Yurko.
On the School Committee, Ward 2 candidate Jessica Foley was the only one challenger in three races to defeat an incumbent. The vote was 438-365.
Incumbent at-large School Committee member Suzanne Salisbury won reelection with 2,669 votes to Tracey Sardella’s 1,538.
In Ward 5, incumbent Elizabeth Schultz defeated Brooke Reed 563-458 votes.
Residents also voted overwhelmingly in favor of three state referendums. They voted yes on Question 1 to stop the CMP corridor, 2948 to 1,901; in favor of Question 2 concerning bonds and road repairs, 3,651 to 1,206; and yes on Question 3 for an amendment related to Mainers growing and harvesting food, 2,965 to 1,872.
