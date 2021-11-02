United Way of Mid Coast Maine is requesting donations as it heads to the conclusion of its annual campaign.

“This is a campaign to help people improve their lives, and we know that thousands of our Mid Coast neighbors will urgently need help over the coming year,” said Bob and Barb McCue, co-Chairs of United Way’s 2021 Campaign, in a news release. “Our goal is to raise $1,725,000, and we need more people who live in Mid Coast Maine to give in order to reach that goal and sustain vital services.”

According to the release, “donations, through United Way’s initiatives and 36 partner agencies, keep people from homelessness, feed people who are hungry, provide health care, match adult mentors with at-risk youth, organize volunteer matches for isolated seniors, work to prevent domestic violence and child abuse, provide high-quality child care, offer supports to new parents, distribute diapers to Midcoast babies in need, and much more.”

United Way’s public Campaign Finale is scheduled for Nov. 10. At that time, results will be announced.

“Your decision, your gift is important,” said Barb McCue. “Please do not think that other people have this covered. Providing help at this time, locally, will take all of us.”

People can give by sending a check to United Way of Mid Coast Maine at 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath ME 04530, by texting DONATE2UW to 41444, or online at www.uwmcm.org/donate.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: