LAS VEGAS — Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said.

According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when it crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Toyota caught fire and the driver died, police said. She was not immediately identified.

Ruggs, 22, “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death. Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized. Ruggs’ injuries were described by officials as not life-threatening. The female passenger was not immediately identified.

Charges were not immediately filed.

Ruggs was born in Montgomery, Alabama, and played college football for Alabama. He was picked 12th by Las Vegas in the 2020 NFL draft and played in 13 games in 2020. He has caught 24 passes this season for the Raiders, including two touchdowns. The Raiders are 5-2 this season and are coming off a bye week ahead of a game Sunday at the New York Giants.

TITANS: Tennessee has signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson to help replace NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.

The Titans announced Tuesday they signed Peterson to the practice squad. This is the sixth NFL team for Peterson, 36, who had been unsigned since finishing last season with Detroit. Tennessee plans to add him to the active roster with the Titans (6-2) visiting the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday night.

Henry was scheduled for surgery Tuesday for his injured right foot. The Titans placed him on injured reserve Monday.

Tennessee also signed running back D’Onta Foreman and two others to the practice squad.

Peterson is the running back who most resembles Henry, at least in production. Peterson is a seven-time Pro Bowl running back. He led the NFL in rushing three different seasons, the last in 2015. He also is one of only eight players in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards in a season.

STEELERS-CHIEFS TRADE: Pittsburgh traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to Kansas City on Tuesday for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. The teams made the announcement a few hours before the NFL’s trade deadline.

The move gives Kansas City’s struggling defense some much-needed help and gives the 32-year-old Ingram a chance to start over. Ingram signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in July but saw his playing time decrease in recent weeks. He sat out last Sunday’s win over Cleveland with what the team called a groin injury amid reports that Ingram was hoping to be traded elsewhere.

PANTHERS: Carolina agreed to terms with undrafted free-agent quarterback Josh Love to join their practice squad, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The deal is contingent upon Love passing his physical, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Panthers have not announced the deal.

The move provides the Panthers some depth at quarterback with Sam Darnold in the NFL concussion protocol and his status unclear for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. P.J. Walker would start if Darnold doesn’t play. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday he was hopeful that Darnold would be able to play Sunday but that he wouldn’t know until after Darnold had a chance to meet with doctors this week.

