The Houston Texans did not complete a deal involving Deshaun Watson, their standout quarterback who has not played this season while he faces accusations of sexual misconduct in 22 civil lawsuits, by Tuesday afternoon’s NFL trade deadline.

The lack of a trade means that Watson remains tied to the Texans at least through the end of this season, unless they opt to release him. The Texans seem likely to continue to place Watson on their game-day inactive list on a weekly basis. They can revisit trade discussions with the Miami Dolphins and other NFL teams during the upcoming offseason.

By then, any teams interested in potentially trading for Watson might have the benefit of more clarity on his legal situation and NFL playing status.

The Texans engaged in trade talks with the Dolphins and other teams in recent weeks, according to multiple people familiar with the deliberations. Even with the uncertainty surrounding Watson, the Texans apparently remained intent upon receiving a package of lofty NFL draft selections – including three first-round picks – in any trade. Watson, 26, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in his first four NFL seasons and led the league in passing yards last season.

It was a possibility that Watson could have played immediately for any team that would have traded for him by Tuesday’s deadline of 4 p.m. Eastern. The league thus far has not placed Watson on paid administrative leave by putting him on the commissioner’s exempt list. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week that league did not want to interfere with the legal process and did not have enough information at that point to put Watson on leave.

Once the legal process is completed, Watson potentially could face an unpaid suspension next season under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Watson has sought to be traded from the Texans since before the allegations against him became public. The Dolphins had been regarded for weeks as the team most likely to complete a deal under the highly uncertain circumstances surrounding Watson’s playing status. Other teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos periodically had been mentioned in trade speculation as possible contenders.

Talks appeared to intensify recently as the trade deadline began to draw near. Watson would have had to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to facilitate a deal, and Miami was said to have been his preferred destination. He signed a four-year, $156 million extension with the Texans last year.

At the NFL owners’ meetings last week in New York, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross declined to comment on his team’s interest in trying to trade for Watson. He smiled upon being approached in the hotel lobby by a small group of reporters and said, “I know what it’s about and I’m not dealing with it.”

The lawsuits filed against Watson accuse him of sexual assault, civil assault and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations. Watson has not been charged with a crime. A Harris County, Texas, grand jury is being used to determine whether criminal charges will be brought.

Watson reported to training camp with the Texans in July, avoiding mandatory daily fines throughout training camp. But he has not been an active participant with the team. Tyrod Taylor succeeded Watson as Houston’s starting quarterback, and rookie Davis Mills took over when Taylor got hurt.

Watson’s original trade request came after he reportedly was upset that the team had not followed through on promises to accept his input into its offseason organizational overhaul.