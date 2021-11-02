Unofficial results on Tuesday evening indicate that Erica Carley Harris won the only contested position on the Brunswick ballot this year, a District 3 school board seat that four people were looking to take.

The initial results show that Harris received 598 votes, defeating Thomas Deschaine, who received 251 votes, Shaun Hogan, who received 115 votes and Catherine Hull, who received 185 votes.

Harris will be taking the seat of Teresa Kelly-Gillis, who decided not to seek reelection after two terms on the school board. District 3 covers the southwestern portion of Brunswick.

Both the District 4 and one at-large seat were also on the ballot for the school board, and incumbents Celina Harrison and Joy Prescott were both reelected, according to unofficial results, with 930 and 6,236 votes, respectively.

Brunswick Town Council Results

Early results are also showing that two newcomers — Abby King and Sande Updegraph — were elected to the Brunswick town council on Tuesday.

Both ran uncontested. King was elected with 1,022 votes, and Updegraph with 912, unofficial results show.

King would be taking over the District 3 seat from Councilor Dan Jenkins, who was first elected in 2018 and told The Times Record in July he would not be seeking reelection.

In District 4 – which makes up the northwestern portion of Brunswick – Updegraph would be taking the seat of Council Chairperson John Perreault, who did not seek reelection this year after 12 years on the council.

Early results also show that Councilor Dan Ankeles, who ran unopposed, was reelected for his second term in one of the two at-large seats. Ankeles received 6,369 votes, according to unofficial results.

This story will be updated.

