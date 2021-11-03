BIDDEFORD — On Election Day, Alan Casavant won his sixth straight term as Biddeford’s mayor.

With 3,237 votes cast for him, Casavant won a clear victory over his opponent, Victoria Foley, who earned 1,849 votes, according to unofficial results.

Voters chose Casavant, 69, who campaigned on his years of experience — 10 as mayor, 18 years on the City Council and eight years in the Maine Legislature — over Foley who said housing, especially affordable housing was to be her top priority.

“I am thrilled, as it is a very satisfying victory,” Casavant said in an email statement Nov. 3, the day after his sixth win as mayor. “All day at the polls, voters reiterated their love of the new Biddeford and their desire to see it continue, and that is one of my goals. There remains a lot to be done, and with a creative staff and talented council, I believe that we can institute the policies and practices to continue to drive the economic engine. We have serious issues as well that need attention, such as affordable housing, climate change, inflation and infrastructure. My vision is the same today as it was ten years ago: make Biddeford a better place in which to live, work, and play!”

During Casavant’s 10 years leading the city, Biddeford has experienced unprecedented change with millions of dollars of investment in redeveloping the mill district and downtown, bringing in new residential units and businesses, and helping to achieve one of his goals to help stabilize the tax rate for residents. Much of the revitalization in Biddeford began when, during Casavant’s first term as mayor, the city bought and closed the Maine Energy Recovery Company waste to energy incinerator located in the mill district. Many had blamed the incinerator for the city’s prior stagnation.

Prior to the election, the Biddeford native and retired Biddeford High School teacher, said he is proud of the changes to the city that have taken place during his tenure. However, he said, he is even prouder of how revitalization has changed the way residents view their city.

“The rebirth of Biddeford is incredible,” Casavant said, “and I am most proud of the pride it has triggered in residents! … by creatively and systematically investing our attention, dollars, and planning in the downtown and mill district, the new Biddeford has emerged, and the benefits are spreading throughout the community.”

“My administration has been very fortunate in changing the stereotype of the city,” Casavant said in a prior interview. “It has been a paradigm shift from an old, dying mill town to a vibrant, attractive community.”

