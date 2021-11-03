Bridgton residents voted 1,075 to 564 to separate marijuana businesses from food and drink establishments when it comes to operating licenses.

Establishments that serve food and drink will now be required to have a victualer’s license. Schools, clubs, churches, fire departments and nonprofits are exempt.

Marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facilities, retail stores, testing facilities and medical marijuana testing facilities and dispensaries will be licensed separately from victualers.

Residents also repealed and consolidated several ordinances in order replace them with the new Bridgton Land Use Code. That vote was 1,075-557.

A total of 1,701 votes were cast in the municipal election.

Voters also passed all three state referendum questions.

Question 1, a citizen initiative to ban construction of the CMP corridor, passed 1,058 to 618 vote. Question 2, a $100 million bond issue for transportation infrastructure, was approved 1,203 to 476. Question 3, a constitutional amendment to say that all Mainers have the right to grow and consume their own food, passed 1,084 to 594.

A total of 1,704 votes were cast for the referendum questions.

