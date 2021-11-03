In a single local item on Tuesday’s ballot, Buxton voters 1,484 to 1,038 passed a local zoning change to expand a business district.

A portion of 39 Park Place and rear portions of 989 and 979 Narragansett Trail are now carved out of the rural district and are a part of the business commercial zone.

The three state referendums also were approved in Buxton.

Question 1 to halt the Central Maine Power transmission corridor overwhelmingly passed in Buxton 1,621 to 979.

Question 2, a $100 million bond, was approved 1,732 to 876.

Question 3, a constitutional amendment to allow growing food, passed 1,664 to 931.

Town Clerk John Myers reported 2,626 ballots cast, representing a 39.12% turnout of 6,713 registered voters as of Oct. 29. Ballots cast in person totaled 1,858 with another 768 in absentee balloting.

The town’s annual municipal election will be in June.

