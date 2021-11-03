Harriet Hibernia Talmadge Mill, 84, of Kennebunk, and formerly of Belmont, Massachusetts, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in the care of a hospice facility surrounded by her children and their families.

Harriet was born Nov. 15, 1936, in Asheville, North Carolina, the daughter of Thomas Romaldus Talmadge, Jr. and Alexina Wilkins Talmadge. Harriet graduated from Agnes Scott College and completed graduate work in sociology at Michigan State University.

While attending Agnes Scott, Harriet met W. Robert “Bob” Mill and they were married June 8, 1963. They resided initially in Georgia before moving to the Boston area, where they raised their three children, Meg, Andrew and James. Kennebunk is dear to the Mill family and later in life, Harriet and Bob transitioned their lives to southern Maine.

Harriet was an early advocate for women’s rights and social justice, dedicating significant time to work with the League of Women Voters on both local and national issues. Harriet also served as a town meeting member while residing in Belmont. Harriet was passionate about her children and grandchildren, and she loved to do needlepoint and Tai Chi.

While living in Boston, Harriet was a member of The Church of the Advent, and then St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk. Harriet’s genuine interest in and empathy for others made an impression on everyone she met, as did her gentle southern accent, which stayed with her for decades after leaving North Carolina, until the day she passed.

She is predeceased by her husband W. Robert Mill, who passed away in 2005, and her brother Thomas Romaldus Talmage III in 1990.

She is survived by her children, Margaret Mill, Andrew Mill and his wife Donna Hanifah-Mill, and James Mill, his wife Lauren Mill and their children Emmett Mill and Malcolm Mill.

A Funeral Mass with Communion followed by the committal of Harriet’s ashes will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 138 York St., Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. David’s Church, 138 York St., Kennebunk, ME 04043, in Harriet’s memory.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Harriet’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: