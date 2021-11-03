SOUTH PORTLAND – Don Ashbury Sinclair, 103, passed away peacefully at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough with his son and two granddaughters by his side. Don grew up in Steuben, Maine, but lived most of his life in Falmouth. He enlisted in the United States Army, following in the steps of his brothers, in 1942. After returning from Iran when World War II was over, he married the love of his life, Eva Baker; they had one son, David. He was a past member of the Masonic Order Atlantic Lodge serving over 50 years and a past member of the IONA Chapter of Eastern Star. He worked for the Maine Central Road before and after the war and retired in 1979.﻿When he did live in Falmouth, Don enjoyed going for walks in the woods behind the home, cutting and splitting wood and sitting on his back porch with his wife watching the wildlife.﻿He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. For the past 10 years and before his short stay at the veteran’s home, he resided in South Portland with his son and daughter-in-law. While in South Portland, he enjoyed walking around the neighborhood near the ocean and sitting outside in the warm sun.﻿He is survived by his son, David Sinclair of South Portland; his grandson, Jamie Sinclair and Melissa and his two children, Gage and Keith; grandson, Jason Sinclair of Texas; granddaughter, Alisha Albert and her daughter, Shelby Gonzales and her husband, Blake and their two children, Avery and Zen of California, and Alisha’s two sons, David and Baely Ames and his wife Allaura of Skowhegan; granddaughter, Maegan Healy and her husband Kevin and their children, Easton, Shea and Lucy.﻿He was preceded by his wife, Eva, daughter-in-law, Karen Sinclair and grandson, Dan Albert and everyone else in his damn family because he outlived them all!﻿“Breakah Floyd ya headed for the bahn!!”﻿Visitation is 3-4 p.m. with a funeral service at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, followed by a reception at the family’s home. Burial will be 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth.﻿Online condolences my be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

