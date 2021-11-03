Gorham voters Tuesday reelected Lee Pratt and Virginia Wilder Cross to three-year terms on the seven-member Town Council.

Voters also overwhelmingly authorized the School Department’s request to spend an additional $819,000 to repair failing heat pumps at the town’s middle school that opened in 2003. The request was approved 3,775 to 1,180.

Turnout at the polls was about 34%, with 5,185 of the town’s 15,169 registered voters casting ballots, according to Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors.

“Only 1,523 were absentee so a good number showed up at the polls,” Nordfors said.

In the four-way council race, Pratt tallied 2,321 votes and Wilder Cross received 2,173 to rebuff strong challenges for the two seats from former councilors Philip Gagnon with 1,709 votes and Paul Smith, 1,325. Gagnon serves on the town’s School Committee.

Pratt topped balloting in Ward 2 with 896 votes. Wilder Cross swept Ward 1-1 with 538 votes, Ward 1-2 with 332 and absentee balloting with 714.

Both Pratt, the council chairperson, and Wilder Cross said Wednesday they were pleased they would be able to keep “the momentum” going on current council projects and to tackle one of the town’s major issues – the spiraling upward residential growth.

During his campaign, Pratt said the town needs to lessen the strain on the school system. He advocates promoting the town as open for new businesses as a way to broaden the tax base.

The town already has bought real estate and is developing plans to expand industry.

Wilder Cross wants to create more housing options by amending land use laws to allow additional options, such as building more housing in walkable, village areas. She favors supporting the cost of education by expanding small business and industrial growth.

She wants to balance residential and business growth to make the town more affordable to attract young professionals and diverse families.

Pratt, chief financial officer at ODAT Machine in Gorham, and Wilder Cross, a retired business owner and former instructor at the University of Southern Maine, will be sworn into office at the Tuesday, Nov. 9, Town Council meeting.

The heating pump referendum came after voters last year approved borrowing $2.26 million for the repair project. That amount came up short once bids were received, and the School Department needed voter approval to spend the additional money, which it had on hand.. The cost of the project is now estimated at $3.1 million.

On the state referendums on Tuesday’s ballot, Gorham voters passed the measure to reject the Central Maine Power transmission corridor 2,785 to 2,342, approved the $100 million infrastructure bond, 3,693 to 1,438, and favored the amendment on the right to grow food, 2,764 to 2,315.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: