Windham’s superintendent of schools has been named the state’s 2022 Superintendent of the Year by the Maine School Superintendent’s Association.

Christopher Howell is superintendent for Regional School Unit 14, which covers Windham and Raymond. He was named superintendent for the district in July 2019. Howell, who had been the district’s assistant superintendent, replaced Sandy Prince, who served the district for 16 years.

Howell’s career in public education spans 26 years, including the last 23 years in RSU 14, where he also worked as a classroom teacher; middle school assistant principal; director of curriculum, instruction and assessment; Manchester Elementary School principal; and Windham High School principal.

“Without question, Chris Howell leads his district with the highest level of integrity, educational vision and organizational understanding,” the Maine Department of Education said in a news release Wednesday. “He exudes kindness and a calm, centered approach, characteristics that have served to create a remarkably healthy climate and culture across all schools and programs he works with.”

Howell is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine, where he received a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in teaching and learning.

