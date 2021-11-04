PORTLAND – Christiane R. Deschamps, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2021, at 75 State Street, Portland, formally of 7 Bridle Path Way, Cape Elizabeth, for 55 years.

She is survived by her two sons, William J. Deschamps and Bruce J. Deschamps and Williams’ three children, Christopher Deschamps, Benjamin Deschamps, and Jessica Deschamps.

She was predeceased by her husband Jules J. Deschamps on Nov. 9, 2016.

Private burial will be held.

To leave memories and condolences please visit http://www.advantageportland.com.

Guest Book