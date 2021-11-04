WINDHAM – It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Pamela J. Russo on Oct. 29, 2021, at the age of 71. Pam was predeceased by her beloved mother, Frances Swasey, and her father Everett Swasey. She graduated from Portland High School in 1968 and was a long-time resident of Portland. She was previously married to James (Greg) Russo, together they had three daughters.﻿Pam was a fierce woman – holding fast to her beliefs, defending those she loved, and always seeking to better herself and those around her. She was intuitive, spiritual, and a source of warmth and comfort. Pam thrived on those intimate conversations with loved ones and was always ready and willing to give you her attention no matter where or when. Her life may seem too short to many but to those of us who were blessed to be touched by her, understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts exceed the quantity of time that she was here with us.﻿Pam was talented and had many things she loved to do. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing. In fact, she made many prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and Halloween costumes for her family but her most accomplished feat which she was very proud of was the fact that she sewed her own wedding dress. She loved the theater and made many friends while working at Portland Players. In more recent years she regularly attended productions at Ogunquit Playhouse. Aside from that, Pam cherished her time spent with her family. She was a terrific mom; her children and grandchildren were her life. There was never a day that went by she didn’t brag about at least one of them, she was their biggest supporter and was always present for any event that was important to them or any family or friend for that matter. It also goes without saying, her extended Russo family remained a very important part of her life, as did all the relationships she formed over the years. If you were lucky enough to call her a friend, she would have considered you a part of her family.﻿She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters: Kristeen Arntz and her husband Richard, Karen Farley and her husband Ryan and Kayla Russo. Her grandchildren: Jonathan Day, Allyson Day, Stephen Newcomb, Nicolas Farley, Brady Newcomb, Aidan Farley, Lucas Arntz, and Ryker Adams. She will also be dearly missed by her brother, Brian Swasey and his wife Debra and their son, Brian as well as her sister, Tonya Doughty and husband Charles and their children, Melissa Cushman and Greg Doughty along with her three great-nephews, KC, Corey, and Logan, her special Aunt Alice, and her longtime friends, Rosie Whitman and Glenda Liggetto “The Golden Girls” and many other close friends and relatives.﻿Visitation will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, and a funeral service at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Celebration of life to follow at Tonya and Charlie’s house, 5 Crockett Road, Gorham, immediately following the service.

