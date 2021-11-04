BOSTON — The principal of a Boston school was taken to the hospital after getting knocked unconscious during an assault, and a 16-year-old girl is facing charges, police said.
The principal at Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood was attacked at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a post on the department’s website. Her injuries are not considered life threatening.
An officer assigned to the school responded and took the 16-year-old student into custody. She faces charges of assault and battery on a person over 60, assault and battery causing serious injury, and assault and battery on a public employee in juvenile court. Her name was not made public because of her age.
The reason for the attack was not disclosed.
Boston schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius in a message to parents and guardians said another staffer was also assaulted.
“This incident is disturbing and completely unacceptable,” Cassellius said. “We want to be clear: Violence of any kind is not tolerated and will not be tolerated in the Boston Public Schools.”
Classes at the the school’s upper campus, which serves grades 2 through 12, were canceled Thursday. Counselors will be made available to students on Friday.
