BOSTON — The principal of a Boston school was taken to the hospital after getting knocked unconscious during an assault, and a 16-year-old girl is facing charges, police said.

The principal at Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood was attacked at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a post on the department’s website. Her injuries are not considered life threatening.

An officer assigned to the school responded and took the 16-year-old student into custody. She faces charges of assault and battery on a person over 60, assault and battery causing serious injury, and assault and battery on a public employee in juvenile court. Her name was not made public because of her age.

The reason for the attack was not disclosed.

Boston schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius in a message to parents and guardians said another staffer was also assaulted.

“This incident is disturbing and completely unacceptable,” Cassellius said. “We want to be clear: Violence of any kind is not tolerated and will not be tolerated in the Boston Public Schools.”

Classes at the the school’s upper campus, which serves grades 2 through 12, were canceled Thursday. Counselors will be made available to students on Friday.