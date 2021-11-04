Where does one begin to find the words, the language, sufficient enough to express the enormous gratitude Biddeford Community Gardens holds for the land and all the volunteers and sponsors who have contributed in providing the community places to grow food, a chance at some food security, a common ground that nourishes in oh so many ways. …

Their generosity enabled us to expand our Williams Court Victory Garden and open up two new garden spaces for the surrounding neighborhoods of Rotary Park — an in-ground shared garden and 30, 4’x8′ garden boxes. These new opportunities and the potential contained herein have sparked excitement, re-ignited a sense of purpose, of belonging, throughout our community.

Thank you for all your help and support is an understatement of our appreciation and gratitude, for it has a much broader reach than anyone can imagine.

Sincerely,

Holly Culloton, Director

Biddeford Community Gardens

Biddeford Community Garden 2021 Donors and Volunteers

Garden space leases: Biddeford Housing Authority and City of Biddeford

Our 2021 Garden Team: Abigail Adams, Leonard Brenner, Pamela Carr, Holly Culloton, Trisha Domenie, Wendy Johnson, Scott McPheeters, Sethany Roberts, Mark Saintonge and Kirste Simmons

2021/2022 Grants: Maine Community Foundation/Nine Wicket Fund and SeedMoney.org

Donors/In-Kind Donations: APEX Youth Connection Trek2Connect, Biddeford High School Center of Technology, Biddeford Teen Center, Copy-It, David and Carolyn Flood, Home Depot, Jim Godbout Plumbing & Heating, Caleb Mende & Red Squirrel Arborcare, Joe Moreshead & Precision Screw Machine Products, Inc., Oceans Balance, Stacey Raymond, REMAX Realty One, Rotary Club of Biddeford Saco, Service Works, Stoner & Co., Top Branch Tree Service, and United Way of York and Cumberland Counties

Master Gardener Volunteers: Judy Adams, Kathy Clark, Pat Dufosse, Brenda Johnson, Ann Murray, Rick Record, Sethany Roberts and Margot Wallin

Donors – Monetary: Atlantic Federal Credit Union, Elliot Bradbury, Rebekah Brown, Karen Burke, Amy Clearwater, Chad Conley, Brianne Emhiser, Sandy Katz, Knights of Columbus, Maine Community Bank, Peter & Eve McPheeters, Tracie O’Keefe, P & C Insurance, Delilah Poupore, Josephine Power, Saco Bay Gardening Club, Doug & Lauren Sanford & Pepperell Mill Campus, Ann Thompson, Lesley Tracy & On Set Salon and Union Church

Volunteer(s) and Organizations: Raad Alsaadoon, Biddeford Food Pantry, Bon Appetit Community Meals, Tim Boston, Elliott Bradbury, Charlotte Connors, Rebecca Cote, Nidhal Hamza, Maine Meal Assistance, Sophia Michael, Tracie O’Keefe, Magan Reese, Ann Thompson, Katie Tomai, Sam Smithwick, Shay Smithwick, Beverly Thorpe, Michael Whitmore, Hussein Yasari and Youth Full Maine

